Chartist Inc. CA Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.77 on Monday, hitting $180.27. 888,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,854,430. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $179.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

