Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after acquiring an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 753,910 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $55,055,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti cut their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $88.09. 144,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,279,097. The company has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.07. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

