ChronoCoin (CRN) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. ChronoCoin has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $88,269.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One ChronoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00025836 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChronoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

