CIBC Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$65.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.00.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$59.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.54. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$46.81 and a 1 year high of C$67.34.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.