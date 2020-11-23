Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 557,858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.18% of Ciena worth $72,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 294.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,847,000 after buying an additional 4,615,896 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Ciena by 2.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,512,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,414,000 after purchasing an additional 88,812 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ciena by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,965,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ciena by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ciena by 5.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $43,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $87,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,904 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

