Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,627.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $204.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.95.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

