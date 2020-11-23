Cindicator Market Cap Achieves $19.15 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $19.15 million and approximately $62,670.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00080923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00376889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.57 or 0.03161063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00028502 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CND) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

