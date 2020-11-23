Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPXGF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cineplex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cineplex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cineplex from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cineplex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of CPXGF opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

