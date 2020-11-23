Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L)’s (CBG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CBG. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target (up from GBX 1,230 ($16.07)) on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,234 ($16.12).

LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,379 ($18.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.73). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,125.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,105.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 4%. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L)’s previous dividend of $22.70. Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L)’s payout ratio is 110.34%.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan purchased 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,059 ($13.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,167.90 ($25,042.98). Also, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25), for a total value of £181,708.80 ($237,403.71). Insiders acquired 1,837 shares of company stock worth $1,946,353 in the last 90 days.

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

