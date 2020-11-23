Close Brothers Group’s (CBGPY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBGPY. Investec downgraded Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded Close Brothers Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $45.37.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

