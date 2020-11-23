CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) Cut to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 291 ($3.80).

Get CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) alerts:

Shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) stock opened at GBX 402 ($5.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. CMC Markets plc has a twelve month low of GBX 119.40 ($1.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 418.25 ($5.46). The stock has a market cap of $959.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 341.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 298.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

In other news, insider Euan Marshall purchased 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £305.10 ($398.62).

About CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.