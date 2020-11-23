Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $76.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $69.25 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.93 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cohen & Steers will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 43.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.