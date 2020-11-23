Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Up 19.2% in October

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 8,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $8.61 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYH. TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $34,189,916.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,131,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 176,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 137,369 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

