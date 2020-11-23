Comparing Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) & SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX)

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) and SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aspen Aerogels and SG Blocks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Aerogels 0 2 5 0 2.71 SG Blocks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.54%. Given Aspen Aerogels’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aspen Aerogels is more favorable than SG Blocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Aspen Aerogels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of SG Blocks shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Aspen Aerogels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SG Blocks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Aspen Aerogels has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SG Blocks has a beta of -6.45, indicating that its stock price is 745% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Aerogels and SG Blocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Aerogels -13.39% -25.82% -16.67% SG Blocks -521.78% -47.82% -38.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspen Aerogels and SG Blocks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Aerogels $139.38 million 2.25 -$14.56 million ($0.60) -19.45 SG Blocks $2.98 million 7.96 -$6.92 million N/A N/A

SG Blocks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspen Aerogels.

Summary

Aspen Aerogels beats SG Blocks on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production. It also offers Spaceloft Grey and Spaceloft A2 for use in the building materials market; and Cryogel X201, which is used in designing cold systems, such as refrigerated appliances, cold storage equipment, and aerospace systems. In addition, the company provides contract research services under contracts with various agencies of the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy, and other institutions. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc. engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, landowners, builders, and developers. It has operations in the United States and Canada. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

