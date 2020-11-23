Comparing Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK)

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

This table compares Boston Omaha and Q&K International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha -30.11% -3.86% -3.07% Q&K International Group N/A N/A N/A

84.2% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Q&K International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 53.0% of Boston Omaha shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Omaha and Q&K International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $41.39 million 13.97 -$1.49 million N/A N/A Q&K International Group $172.61 million 1.03 -$69.71 million ($7.80) -0.48

Boston Omaha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Q&K International Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Boston Omaha and Q&K International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 1 0 3.00 Q&K International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Omaha presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.82%. Given Boston Omaha’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than Q&K International Group.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Q&K International Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. Q&K International Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.