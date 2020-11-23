Comparing Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcelorMittal has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grupo Simec and ArcelorMittal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec $1.78 billion 0.90 -$85.07 million N/A N/A ArcelorMittal $70.62 billion 0.25 -$2.45 billion $0.30 57.33

Grupo Simec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ArcelorMittal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grupo Simec and ArcelorMittal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A ArcelorMittal 0 2 10 0 2.83

ArcelorMittal has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.04%. Given ArcelorMittal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ArcelorMittal is more favorable than Grupo Simec.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Grupo Simec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of ArcelorMittal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ArcelorMittal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Simec and ArcelorMittal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec N/A N/A N/A ArcelorMittal -7.07% -4.35% -2.01%

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products. Its SBQ steel products are used across a range of engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment; and structural steel products are used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications. The company also exports its steel products to Central and South America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lumps, fines, concentrates, pellets, and sinter feeds; and coking and thermal coal, and pulverized coal injections. The company sells its products to various customers in the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries through a centralized marketing organization, as well as distributors. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

