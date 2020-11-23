Comparing Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) & Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) and Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mestek alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mestek and Carrier Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mestek 0 0 0 0 N/A Carrier Global 0 8 9 0 2.53

Carrier Global has a consensus target price of $31.14, indicating a potential downside of 19.19%. Given Carrier Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than Mestek.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Mestek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Carrier Global shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of Mestek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mestek and Carrier Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mestek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carrier Global $18.61 billion 1.80 $2.12 billion N/A N/A

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than Mestek.

Profitability

This table compares Mestek and Carrier Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mestek N/A N/A N/A Carrier Global 8.86% 24.00% 6.94%

Summary

Carrier Global beats Mestek on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mestek Company Profile

Mestek, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers. It also provides a range of aftermarket services, such as OEM replacement parts for existing and used equipment, and on-site service support and training services. In addition, it engages in equipment rebuilding and electrical installation works; and tube and pipe production and fabrication. Further, the company offers custom metal-framed skylights, canopies, curtain walls, covered walkways, rain screens/wall-cladding, structural glass/point fixed glass, and ornamental metal products. Additionally, it provides operable and fixed solar shading louver systems; and architectural louvers, grilles, vision screens, penthouses, and brise soleil fixed sunshades. Mestek, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is based in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers. Its products include air conditioners, heating systems, controls, and aftermarket components, as well as aftermarket repair and maintenance services and building automation solutions. The Refrigeration segment offers transport refrigeration products and services, including refrigeration and monitoring systems for trucks, trailers, shipping containers, intermodal, and rail; and commercial refrigeration solutions, such as refrigerated cabinets, freezers, systems, and controls. The Fire & Security segment provides various residential and building systems, including fire, flame, gas, smoke, and carbon monoxide detection; portable fire extinguishers; fire suppression systems; intruder alarms; access control systems; and video management systems. Its other fire and security service offerings comprise audit, design, installation, and system integration, as well as aftermarket maintenance and repair and monitoring services. The company offers its products under the Autronica, Chubb, Det-Tronics, Edwards, Fireye, GST, Interlogix, Kidde, LenelS2, Marioff, Onity, and Supra; and Carrier, Automated Logic, Bryant, CIAT, Day & Night, Heil, NORESCO, and Riello brands. It sells its products directly to building contractors and owners, transportation companies and retail stores, and end customers, as well as indirectly through equity method investees, independent sales representatives, distributors, wholesalers, dealers, retail outlets, manufacturers' representatives, and value-added resellers. Carrier Global Corporation is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Mestek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mestek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.