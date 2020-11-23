Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBCP. B. Riley raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $203.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth about $1,875,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 114,793 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

