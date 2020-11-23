CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.60 ($43.06).

ETR:CCAP opened at €16.88 ($19.86) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.09. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a 52 week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a market capitalization of $433.24 million and a P/E ratio of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

