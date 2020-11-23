Cormark Cuts Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) Price Target to C$1.00

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial set a C$1.10 price objective on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday.

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) stock opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. Superior Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 million and a P/E ratio of -6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

