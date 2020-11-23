Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 50.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 98.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Corning by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 183.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 75,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.36. 47,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,611. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 181.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

