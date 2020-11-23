Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,629,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after acquiring an additional 291,469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,119,000 after buying an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after buying an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $382.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $168.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $10.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

