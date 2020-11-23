Couchain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,285.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Couchain has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Couchain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. Couchain has a total market cap of $11,774.92 and approximately $1,285.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00080301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00384099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.11 or 0.03138035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00029359 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

COU is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,304,122 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . The official website for Couchain is couchain.io

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

