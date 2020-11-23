Cream Finance (CREAM) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.07 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $6.07 million and $1.06 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for $40.48 or 0.00221177 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00031274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00165461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.01077712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00193595 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00097610 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 104,494.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006856 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

