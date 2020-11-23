Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nord/LB cut Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

