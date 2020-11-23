CROAT Reaches Market Cap of $77,276.30 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a total market cap of $77,276.30 and approximately $553.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 83,548,540 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

