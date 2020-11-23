CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EVD has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.75 ($45.59).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) alerts:

Shares of EVD stock opened at €51.05 ($60.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.43. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a 12-month high of €61.55 ($72.41). The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -3,926.92.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.