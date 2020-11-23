CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) versus Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Head-To-Head Contrast

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CubeSmart and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 2 5 3 0 2.10 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

CubeSmart currently has a consensus target price of $32.20, indicating a potential downside of 2.95%. Given CubeSmart’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. CubeSmart pays out 78.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 24.83% 9.30% 4.11% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 25.57% 11.20% 4.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CubeSmart and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $643.91 million 10.06 $169.12 million $1.69 19.63 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 10.64 $18.96 million N/A N/A

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats CubeSmart on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

