DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 7,393 ($96.59) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) target price on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,106.67 ($92.85).

LON:DCC opened at GBX 5,558 ($72.62) on Thursday. DCC plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,385.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,297.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a GBX 51.95 ($0.68) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. DCC plc (DCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.93%.

About DCC plc (DCC.L)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

