Desire Hits Market Capitalization of $18,792.23 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Desire has a total market cap of $18,792.23 and $19,658.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Desire has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,303.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.24 or 0.03241224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.67 or 0.01680968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00473182 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00677942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00390835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00034290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00097221 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

