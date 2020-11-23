Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 5,000

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 4,309 ($56.30) price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Davy Research downgraded Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,385 ($44.23) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,255 ($42.53)) on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($52.00) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,728.36 ($48.71).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,558 ($59.55) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,553.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,372.04. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,659.58 ($60.88).

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,755 ($49.06), for a total value of £2,816,250 ($3,679,448.65).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

