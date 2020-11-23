Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F)’s (DB1) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €151.93 ($178.75).

ETR DB1 opened at €134.50 ($158.24) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €139.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €151.14. Deutsche Börse AG has a 52 week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 52 week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.19.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

