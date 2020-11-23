Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Warburg Research downgraded Deutsche Post to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

DPSGY stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

