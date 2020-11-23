Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.76 ($23.24).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) alerts:

Shares of DTE stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €14.87 ($17.49). The company had a trading volume of 10,450,260 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €14.12 and a 200 day moving average of €14.53. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.