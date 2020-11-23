DigitalBits Price Up 20.8% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $431,957.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00494565 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007389 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00031498 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002147 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 102.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.73 or 0.01283943 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,429,924 tokens. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

