Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

DDS opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

