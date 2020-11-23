Dinero Price Up 98.2% Over Last 7 Days (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 42.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Dinero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Dinero has traded 98.2% higher against the US dollar. Dinero has a market cap of $1,154.72 and $31.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Dinero

Dinero (DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

