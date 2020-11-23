DMCI Holdings, Inc. PHP1(PREF)’s (DCHPF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of DMCI Holdings, Inc. PHP1(PREF) (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:DCHPF opened at $45.50 on Friday. DMCI Holdings, Inc. PHP has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30.

