Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

Shares of D traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.83. 57,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,566. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,932.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

