DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.38.

DKNG opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,442,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

