DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or reorganization. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.38.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $48.23 on Thursday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,476.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

