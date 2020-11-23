DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSDVY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of DSDVY traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.91. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

