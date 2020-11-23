DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.55 ($45.36).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

