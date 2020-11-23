Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 19,900 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 87,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

