Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $8.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $722.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,380. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $726.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $652.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $792.54. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

