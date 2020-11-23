Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.22 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $111.45. 59,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average is $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.89.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.