Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

ABT traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.03. 57,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,954,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

