Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 138.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,293. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

