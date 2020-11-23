Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 34 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 91 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $678.84. 5,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $631.29 and its 200-day moving average is $572.88. The company has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $692.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

