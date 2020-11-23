Electroneum (ETN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.16 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $42.79 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 103.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,211,303,169 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

